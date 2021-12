Scholarships to 44 eighth grade students across the Philadelphia Archdiocese amount to a $1.49 million commitment from the Connelly Foundation. PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Connelly Foundation announced, in a virtual ceremony yesterday, its 2022-23 Neumann Scholars, awarding 44 academically talented eighth-grade students from 29 regional parochial schools with four-year, full scholarships to attend any Philadelphia Archdiocesan high school of their choosing. Each student will receive a grant for the full high school tuition (tuition varies by school) currently averaging $8,400 a year, which over four years will amount to approximately $40,000 individual value. The scholarships are named for Saint John Neumann, the fourth bishop of Philadelphia, who is credited with founding over 200 schools in the Archdiocese.

