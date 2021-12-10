Macungie sailor named to oceanography team

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
After dealing with multiple controversies, the Jacksonville Jaguars have finally had enough of Urban Meyer as their head coach. He was fired, in a move announced after midnight on Thursday morning. The firing ends a tumultuous run for Meyer, who was mired in several controversies during his short time in...
The National Archives and Records Administration on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 confidential documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The tranche of documents comes amid public demands for transparency about the November 22nd, 1963 assassination, which has fueled conspiracy theories and speculation of all kinds in the decades since.
(CNN) — Rep. Jim Jordan forwarded a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 5, outlining a legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to stand in the way of the certification of the 2020 election. A portion of that message...
WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
Professional sports leagues across the U.S. are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis, as a rash of cases is forcing the NHL and NBA to postpone games, and NFL teams to scramble to fill roster spots for absent players. After multiple COVID outbreaks in 2020, the hope this year was that...
COVID-19 vaccines do not currently need to be changed to target the Omicron variant, the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at a White House press briefing. "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci said.
Comments / 0