Energy Industry

Shell shareholders set to back move to UK

By Agence France-Presse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell shareholders on Friday looked set to overwhelmingly back plans to switch the oil giant’s headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain after a century and drop Royal Dutch from the name. Europe’s biggest energy firm says the move will simplify its tax and share arrangements, and speed up...

Telegraph

Europe’s biggest battery to be built on Teesside

The biggest battery storage system in Europe is to be built on Teesside in a boost for the UK’s bid to attract international green investment. Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries is intending to create a facility with lithium-ion batteries capable of holding 360 megawatts of energy at the Wilton International development site in Redcar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Omicron stalks UK jobs market after previous fears allayed

Britain’s jobs market appears to have brushed aside the ending of a salary support program that supported millions of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday — before the emergence of the omicron variant raised new concerns over the unemployment outlook.The Office for National Statistics found that the number of workers on payroll rose by a record 257,000 in November to a record 29.4 million. The statistics agency also found that the unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October. Both measures provide further evidence that the end of the British government's...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.K. stocks struggle as omicron steals the headlines ahead of BoE meeting

U.K. stocks struggled for traction on Monday as a warning over the omicron variant weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index UK:UKX slipped 0.2% to 7,278, though the mining sector appeared to be getting a boost, after China’s top officials reportedly set 2022 targets that included stabilizing the economy over the weekend. Prospects for miners tend to improve in step with global growth.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Shell to drop “Royal Dutch,” move to London

Shareholders seem in favour of a November proposal to change tax residence. Shareholders at Shell backed a move to place its headquarters in London, simplify its dual share structure and remove “Royal Dutch” from its legal name, the company reported December 10. Excluding the 57.8% of votes that were withheld, 99.77% voted in favour of the changes.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Shell says it will not drill for offshore oil in UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west of Shetland in the UK. Industry observers note that the decision poses major ramifications for oil exploration in the region. Shell Oil, which had planned to conduct field explorations by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Shell Abandons Controversial UK Oilfield Exploration

Climate campaigners are celebrating a “death blow” to a controversial UK oil exploration project after Shell announced it would no longer participate. The fossil-fuel giant was set to explore the Cambo oilfield to the west of Shetland, but pulled out Thursday night, The Press and Journal reported. “This really should...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Shell scraps plans for Cambo field development in UK North Sea

Royal Dutch Shell has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oilfield in the UK North Sea due to economic concerns. The decision follows campaigns against the project by climate activists seeking to halt the field’s development as they believe that the project does not comply with the country’s environmental goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Tory rebels back amendment to allow young Hong Kongers to move to UK

Nearly 30 Tory MPs are backing a rebel amendment to allow young Hong Kongers to come to Britain. The MPs, led by Damian Green, are seeking to open up the British visa scheme to those aged 18 to 25, many of whom have been involved in pro-democracy protests against the Chinese.
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

AUD/EUR set to move back higher towards 0.6450 in 2022 – Westpac

AUD/EUR should see a return to 0.6450 in the first quarter of 2022. However, in the short-term, there is scope for a probe of 0.6225/40 as markets nervously await hard data on vaccine efficacy vs Omicron, economists at Westpac report. “The aussie was set back sharply after the November RBA...
CURRENCIES
Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance in the market, the latest action against US Big Tech in the EU. US technology giants have been in the firing line in the European Union over their business practices. In the latest salvo,...
BUSINESS
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Dutch seal coalition deal record nine months after vote

Dutch political parties agreed on Monday to form a coalition government that will hand Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office, a record 271 days after elections in March. But the deal for a fourth coalition will confirm Rutte -- dubbed the "Teflon prime minister" for his ability to dodge scandals -- as Europe's second longest-serving leader after Hungarian premier Viktor Orban.
POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

We Move Back To Buy On DocuSign

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

