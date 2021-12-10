ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

There are only a few weeks remaining to manage retirement plans, don’t miss deadlines and pay penalties

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juqP4_0dJUdBdF00

Deadlines are quickly approaching when it comes to retirement plans, and if you miss them you may get slapped with penalties.

There are a few key things you should be aware of depending on what retirement plans you have.

Every plan has different rules, so it’s important to know exactly what you’re dealing with.

Here are a few things you should know regarding your retirement before 2022

Everyone should think about maxing out their 401k by the end of they year if they have one.

Before employer contributions, people may put up to $19,500 per year into the account.

Workers over the age of 50 could put catch up payments in worth $6,500 in 2020 and 2021.

This made it so anyone over the age of 50 could contribute up to $26,000 for the last two years.

The IRS will raise contribution limits to $20,500 in 2022.

By contributing as much as you can by the end of the year, you can reduce your income tax and get a smaller tax bill.

You may need to make a Required Minimum Distribution and withdraw a certain amount from your retirement.

These are set amounts required to be withdrawn annually by age 72 or later when you retire.

Your first RMD can go beyond Dec. 31, but after that the deadline remains Dec. 31 every year.

RMD rules apply to IRAs, traditional simplified employee pension IRAs, saving incentive match plans for employees IRAs, 401ks, Roth 401ks, 403bs, and 457bs.

Retirement: $2.4 billion dollars in unclaimed retirement funds exist, is any of it yours?

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why a Roth 401(k) Could Be Your Ticket to a Secure Retirement

A growing number of 401(k) plans are offering a Roth savings option. Roth 401(k)s don't offer an immediate tax break, but there are benefits to be reaped later on. Saving in a Roth 401(k) could eliminate some of your financial worries later in life. You’re reading a free article with...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Deadlines#Rmd#401ks#Fingerlakes1 Com App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
crossroadstoday.com

How Much Income Would the Average Retirement Plan Balance Produce?

Retirement accounts serve as a crucial income source for seniors. Social Security alone provides enough money to replace just 40% of pre-retirement income — which won’t cover the necessities. But are Americans on track to producing enough income in their later years?. Let’s take a look at the...
BUSINESS
Salina Post

TAX TIME: Most retirees must take required minimum distributions by Dec. 31

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded retirement plan participants and individual retirement account owners that payments, called required minimum distributions, must usually be taken by December 31. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) generally are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the year...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

When will I be able to file my taxes in 2022?

The tax year for 2021 was very abnormal as the pandemic unfolded, people struggled, and deadlines were extended. This has left many people wondering what 2022’s tax season will look like for filing 2021 taxes. The average refund for filers this year was $2,775, an 11% jump from last...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloomberglaw.com

IRA Withdrawals Required by Dec. 31, IRS Reminds Account Holders

Most retirees must take distributions from their individual retirement accounts by Dec. 31, the Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday. People whose 70th birthday was June 30, 2019, or earlier didn’t have a required minimum distribution for 2020, but they will have to start taking money from individual retirement accounts set up under tax law by Dec. 31, the IRS said in Notice 2021-245.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theyankeexpress.com

Managing your retirement plan under a new employer

Your employer-sponsored retirement plan is a valuable asset. But sometimes things happen that can affect the status of your plan. So, for example, if you work for a hospital that changes ownership, and you have been participating in a 403(b), 457(b) or 401(k) retirement plan, what should you do with it now?
AUBURN, MA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy