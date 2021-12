Inviting people into your space is a sacred experience. Our homes are a direct reflection of who we are, and how we choose to entertain within them says a lot, not just about how we live, but how we like to interact with others. Communal areas, for example, lend themselves to larger gatherings and lots of mingling, while a separate dining room offers added intimacy. But it’s not just the layout that dictates our hosting style—it’s what we fill it with.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO