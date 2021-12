Austin Ausberry, a 4-star cornerback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made his college announcement live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday and pledged to play for the Auburn Tigers. Ausberry, a 6-foot and 195-pounder who played at University Lab in high school, is rated the No. 22 cornerback in this class, and the No. 13 player out of the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Auburn over finalists Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan. Ausberry is Auburns’ 14th, and highest-rated commit, of the class.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO