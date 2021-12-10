American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Courtyard by Marriott, the trailblazing brand with the largest global footprint of hotels within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces its modern design evolution and robust renovation strategy for North America. More than 375 of the brand’s earliest generation hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada are expected to be modernized with exterior renovations by 2024, including prominent displays of the refreshed Courtyard logo. Many hotels are also expected to be complemented by new interior design in their public spaces and guest rooms. With its extensive property renovations, Courtyard continues to elevate its holistic guest experience from arrival to departure.

