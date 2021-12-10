ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Read the most recent pitches from players about...

caps.fool.com

TravelDailyNews.com

Courtyard by Marriott signals brand evolution to reinvigorate its North American portfolio

Courtyard by Marriott, the trailblazing brand with the largest global footprint of hotels within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces its modern design evolution and robust renovation strategy for North America. More than 375 of the brand’s earliest generation hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada are expected to be modernized with exterior renovations by 2024, including prominent displays of the refreshed Courtyard logo. Many hotels are also expected to be complemented by new interior design in their public spaces and guest rooms. With its extensive property renovations, Courtyard continues to elevate its holistic guest experience from arrival to departure.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Designer Brands Inc.: Q3 Earnings Could Be Huge

The company flexed mix towards athleisure wear, now accounting for ~50% of products as opposed to ~35% in 2019 in a bet on continued "casualization". Designer Brands, Inc (NYSE:DBI) is a designer, producer, and retailer of footwear and other accessories (handbags, etc.) for a primarily female audience. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Selling The Outdoors: How Brands And Retailers Connect

Email is the channel preferred by outdoor product retailers for hearing from manufacturers — at least those with only a few locations, judging by Brand and Dealer Relationship Trends, a new study from Huebner, conducted by Ascend2. Of the retailers or dealerships polled, 37% of those with one to five...
GAS PRICE
pymnts

Square Inc. is Now Block; Brand to Remain

Payments company Square will now be called Block, establishing the latter name as its corporate entity, according to a press release Wednesday (Dec. 1). The Square name is still a part of the company’s seller business, and the company says this name change will let the company own the Square brand.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clear Channel Outdoor considers sale of European business

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. said Monday it would consider putting its European business on the selling block as part of a strategic review. Clear Channel Outdoor CEO William Eccleshare said "now is the right time to explore options" for the unit, which is expected to generate fourth-quarter revenue of between $350 million and $360 million. The company has not set a deadline for the review. Clear Channel also expects fourth quarter revenue of $730 million and $750 million, beating Wall Street's expectation of $728 million. Shares of Clear Channel jumped 6% in pre-market trades.
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Are The Shorts Feeling About American Airlines Group Inc?

What happened: American Airlines Group Inc's (NASDAQ:AAL) short interest has fallen 24% since they last reported. The company recently reported that it has 72 million shares sold short, which is 11.33% of all regular shares that are available for trading. At its current trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Buffalo Business First

Family Business Awards: American Douglas Metals Inc.

Ed Raimonde is CEO of this third-generation business started in Buffalo in 1976. The contract manufacturer of aluminum parts specializes in custom-fabricated extrusions and aluminum sheet and coil. It has grown from two men and a phone to three locations along the East Coast employing close to 100 people and three other subsidiary companies.
BUFFALO, NY
Sourcing Journal

Why It Pays for Fashion Brands to Embrace the Great Outdoors

The crisp air is luring consumers back to trails, camping grounds and national parks, teeing up new opportunities for apparel brands and retailers to serve up “gorpcore” essentials. Coined by The Cut in 2017 as a catchall phrase to describe outdoor-inspired fashion with street appeal, gorpcore is playing a large role in the outdoor apparel category’s growth spurt. In 2018, the outdoor clothing market was valued at approximately $12.7 billion and was forecast to reach a value of $19.6 billion by 2026, Statisa reported. Indeed, the Great Outdoors is having a moment. The NPD Group reported that the outdoor market generated $6.1...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Economy
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Passenger Brands and Commercial Offers in North American Market

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 12% on select MICHELIN®, BFGOODRICH® and UNIROYAL® passenger and light truck replacement tires, up to 5% on motorcycle tires, and up to 16% on both on- and off-road commercial tire and service offers due to market dynamics. These increases will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada. These updated prices will come into effect for orders invoiced starting on Jan. 1, 2022.
ECONOMY
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Trying to time the stock market is a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
STOCKS

