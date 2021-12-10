ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government cleared the way Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, extending its inoculation program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge.

The program is set to begin in mid-January, the health ministry said. The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults and it is up to their parents whether they are vaccinated.

The government stressed that most children infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms, but a small number can become seriously ill.

The European Medicines Agency gave the green light last month for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for children aged 5-11.

Dutch COVID-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5 p.m.

Infections have since slightly declined since the lockdown started but remain high. Admissions to intensive care units also are still high but decreasing.

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

