Outdoor warning siren damaged by vehicle crash

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An outdoor warning siren in north Alabama is out of service after it was damaged in a vehicle crash.

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that an outdoor warning siren near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone roads in would be out of service until parts are available and repairs are made, WAAY-TV reported. It wasn’t clear how long that would take.

The county EMA urged residents not to rely on outdoor sirens alone for warnings about tornados or other severe weather since they might not be able to hear them inside.