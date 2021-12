When it comes to the Nintendo Switch, people tend to either go one way or another with their gaming preferences. For some, it’s primarily a home console that they enjoy playing on the big screen, while for others, it’s used almost exclusively as a handheld device. If you’re someone who enjoys being able to play on the bus, at work (don’t worry, we won’t tell) or in the forest for a fully immersive Korok experience, then a Switch carry case is going to be a very worthy investment. With Christmas on the horizon, they also make pretty handy gifts (that might actually get used) and you’ll be pleased to know that you can currently save up to 41% on selected Switch carry cases at Amazon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO