The Best TV Shows Of 2021

I’m an “Arcane” simp. There’s no better way to put it. Riot Games and Fortiche have worked closely for years, and the cohesiveness of the two studios shows. From the unique animation style, amazing voice acting, nuanced characters, incredible worldbuilding, banger soundtrack and much much more, there’s literally no way that I wouldn’t have fallen in love with the series. Especially since I’ve already been invested in the vast world and lore for many years. I mean, the game has been out for over a decade now, and the regions have each been developed in accordance with the character stories themselves, each one, by the way, was written incredibly. Out of all the possible regions, “Arcane” definitely started with the right one for both the animation style and perfect tragic plot- Piltover and Zaun. It’s a sort of steampunk, progress driven overcity with tensions brewing in the trashy, neglected undercity.

