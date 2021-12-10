ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

65+ MPH Wind Gusts Could Whip Up Blizzard-Like Conditions in Southeast Wyoming

By Joy Greenwald
 4 days ago
Many wind-prone locations in southeast Wyoming could see gusts in excess of 65 mph tonight through Sunday afternoon, which, combined with the recent snow, could make for blizzard-like conditions. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Friday morning:. 5:30 AM December 10th – A High...

North West
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

