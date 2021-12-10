ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John Guests on LadBaby’s Latest Sausage Roll-Themed Yuletide Song

By Bryan Rolli
 4 days ago
Elton John is looking to spread some Christmas cheer — and potentially help break a U.K. chart record — by appearing on a new sausage-themed holiday song by British YouTuber LadBaby. The online duo announced this morning that “Sausage Rolls for Everyone,” featuring John and Ed Sheeran,...

