Storm systems will impact the region into early next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closures. Unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds could bring severe conditions to Iowa Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Iowa from noon Wednesday until midnight. Expect peak wind gusts of...
This forecast deals with elements we simply don’t talk about in December. A severe weather risk zone runs into much of NW IA tomorrow afternoon into SW MN. Straight-line winds are the biggest threat, but there is a conditional tornado risk for portions of Iowa. The Sioux Falls NWS has never issued a severe t-storm warning in December since records began on that topic in 1986.
DENVER (CBS4) – A very fast moving storm will race across Colorado on Wednesday bringing a vicious combination of snow and wind to the mountains and hurricane force wind to some areas east of the mountains. The first issues in the state on Wednesday will be in the high...
It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol.
With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions.
Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2
The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day!
The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
Strong, sustained winds will make their way across the region Wednesday, bringing with them a high risk of power outages and outdoor fire danger. The National Weather Service offices in Kansas City, Des Moines and Omaha have issued High Wind Warnings across large swaths of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, lasting through the entire day Wednesday.
We started off this morning with more chill and more frost in the region. We also had a lot of sunshine. That will continue today. High pressure is overhead, but there is also a weak cool front that is coming in from the northeast. We call this a back door...
Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week. Tonight will become mostly cloudy and chilly. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Beaches and headlands along the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel...
* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, mainly above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon,...
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A sweeping storm system is dousing California with torrents of rain fall and bringing winter conditions to other parts of the state. The National Weather Service said that Southern California is at risk for flash flooding through Friday as a "moderately strong" atmospheric river brings heavy rain to the area. Lower elevations could see an additional two to six inches of rainfall, which the service said created flooding concerns for the Bobcat burn scar in the San Gabriel Mountains near Monrovia.
