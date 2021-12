If you thought November was unusually warm for this time of year in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service says you are right. In fact, the agency's Cheyenne office says it was the third-warmest November for Cheyenne ever recorded. Laramie also had an unusually balmy month in November 2021, with it being the fourth warmest November on record according to the agency.

