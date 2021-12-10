Celebrate the holidays with Stars on Ice

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Aaliyah Guyton is a dual-citizen of the United States and Brazil, and her childhood was spent between the two countries. Her father is AJ Guyton, the former Peoria High star, University of Indiana All-American and NBA Draft pick. Her mother is Adriana Pinto Mafra, a professional basketball player from Brasil, who […]

PEORIA, IL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO