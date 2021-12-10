ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMEDAY Cowboys vs. Washington: Road Favorite Or Hot Home Team?

By Bri Amaranthus
 4 days ago
With the NFC East race tightening up, the Washington Football Team looks to keep its winning streak alive against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday on a chilly afternoon (with rain and wind possible) at Fed Ex Field in Landover, MD.

After a 2-6 start, Washington has suddenly entered the playoff race as the sixth seed in the NFC. Maybe the most surprising aspect of the Washington winning streak is the performance of the defense after losing star Chase Young for the season and Montez Sweat for the last month. Sweat will miss at least another 10 days after testing positive for COVID.

The Cowboys will attempt to protect their two-game division lead. With 10 days since their last game - a win against the New Orleans Saints - the Cowboys are as healthy as they've been since September.

If Washington upsets the Cowboys, they would be above .500 for the first time this season. Ron Rivera’s squad won both matchups last season and a victory would secure Washington’s first three-game winning streak against Dallas in more than 30 years, the longest drought in the NFL among longtime division rivals.

Dallas and Washington play each other twice in three weeks, a stretch that could determine the NFC East Division winner.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Washington's No. 1 Red Zone threat, tight end Logan Thomas was placed on season-ending injured reserve in the wake of a knee injury suffered late in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

FUN FACT: Washington's defense has held its last five opponents to 21 points or less.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6)

Washington Makes Moves on 2 Stars and New Kicker

Locked On Washington Football Team: Can Taylor Heinicke and Antonio Gibson Keep Washington Football Team Running Against Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, and the Dallas Cowboys?

10 hours ago

WFT's Resurgence a Product of 3-Yard Runs

Washington's offense is far from explosive, but it's exactly the identity head coach Ron Rivera is looking for

13 hours ago

War of Words? Rivera Lets WFT Players 'Talk'

Ron Rivera is uninterested in exchanging words with Mike McCarthy, after the Cowboys coach's interesting comments.

Dec 10, 2021

ODDS: Cowboys -4. Total is 48 points.

BETTING TRENDS: In Washington's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread. Dallas is 5-1 against the spread on the road.

PREDICTION: Cowboys, 24-21.

GAME TIME: Sunday, 12 December 2021 at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: FedEx Field - Landover, MD.

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Ezekiel Elliott, who is dealing with a knee issue, plans to play:

“You’re gonna have to drag me off the field,'' Elliott said, adding that a Friday MRI showed progress in his knee. The nature of the injury is not a "bone bruise," as CowboysSI has reported.

Community Policy