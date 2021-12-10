ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Attorney general begins review of SFO after judges overturn bribery conviction

By David Pegg and Rob Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Evjh_0dJUQbH800
Ziad Akle, Unaoil's former territory manager for Iraq, arrives at Westminster magistrates court in London Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The attorney general has launched an independent review after judges severely criticised Britain’s main anti-corruption agency and overturned the conviction of a businessman because of its misconduct.

Three court of appeal judges concluded that the Serious Fraud Office’s failure to disclose vital evidence had unfairly led to the businessman being jailed for bribery.

The judges said that the SFO had withheld “embarrassing” evidence that would have detailed its “wholly inappropriate” dealings with a private investigator, for which the agency had already been criticised.

After the ruling the office of the attorney general, Suella Braverman, issued a statement saying she was “deeply concerned about the findings in the judgment” and would discuss its “implications” with the director of the Serious Fraud Office, Lisa Osofsky.

“The attorney general has today commissioned an independent review of the issues highlighted including disclosure failings at the Serious Fraud Office,” the statement said.

The SFO had already been compelled to set up an inquiry into its dealings with the investigator, David Tinsley, after criticism last year by the judge who presided over the original trial of the businessman, Ziad Akle.

However, the Attorney General’s Office said that Braverman’s review would report directly to her and would be independent of the SFO. Braverman’s office is responsible for overseeing the SFO.

Related: Money from ‘world’s biggest bribe scandal’ invested in UK property

During the original trial, at Southwark crown court, the judge, Martin Beddoe, rebuked Osofsky and the SFO over “flattering” text messages she received from Tinsley, who was seeking to secure more favourable sentences for other businessmen involved in the case.

Beddoe said that Osofsky and other senior SFO figures should not have had any contact with the investigator, who had no recognised legal role in the case.

In Friday’s ruling, the three appeal court judges, Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker and Mr Justice Jay, cleared Akle, who had been jailed for five years after being convicted of conspiracy to make corrupt payments to Iraqi officials.

The judges said the SFO’s failure to hand over key documents had “significantly handicapped” Akle’s defence at his original trial last year, and that “in consequence, through no fault of the judge, Akle did not have a fair trial”.

Akle had been one of four businessmen convicted for his role in a corrupt scheme run by a consultancy, Unaoil, that paid huge bribes around the world for years.

The judges detailed how Tinsley, who runs an American private investigations firm, had been hired by the Ahsani family, which owned the Unaoil consultancy. They described how Tinsley had tried to persuade Akle and other junior employees to plead guilty, apparently in exchange for lenient sentences for the Ahsanis.

Akle’s lawyers argued that Tinsley’s extensive contact with senior SFO prosecutors had undermined his chance to have a fair trial, accusing the agency of withholding documents that recorded that contact.

The three judges said: “That failure was particularly regrettable given that some of the documents had a clear potential to embarrass the SFO in their prosecution of this case. We do not suggest that any individual official of the SFO deliberately sought to cover anything up.”

Related: 'We look like fools': UK-US ties threatened by corruption case row

However, they also said that the SFO had not properly explained how Kevin Davis, its chief investigator, had deleted data on his mobile phone that logged his interactions with Tinsley.

“The explanation which has been put forward is that Davis repeatedly entered an incorrect code, which caused data to be wiped from his phone,” they wrote.

“If that explanation is correct, it appears to have been the second time in less than a year that Davis had caused a mobile phone to be wiped and in need of rebuilding.

“Moreover, it would have involved his not only entering the wrong password five times, but doing so despite a specific warning on the phone to contact the service desk.”

Sue Hawley, the executive director of the campaign group Spotlight on Corruption , said the overturning of the conviction was “a devastating setback for the SFO”.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“The finding of serious disclosure failures to prevent embarrassing material about the agency’s handling of the case must lead to an immediate independent and judge-led review of what went wrong, and who is responsible,” she said.

Akle said: “This has been a difficult four-and-a-half years for myself and my family.” His lawyer, Jo Dimmock, said: “This case became about the conduct of the SFO. By acting in the way it did it undermined the whole justice system.”

An SFO spokesperson said: “We note today’s decision by the court of appeal and are currently reviewing the judgment.” They added it would not challenge the judges’ ruling not to have a retrial of Akle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Eddie Obeid and convicted co-conspirators seek bail pending their appeals

Jailed former New South Wales minister Eddie Obeid and his two convicted co-conspirators have sought bail pending their appeals which may not be decided until 2023. Lawyers for the ex-Labor powerbroker, his son Moses Obeid and his former ministerial colleague Ian Macdonald on Tuesday argued the case involved “special or exceptional” circumstances.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
wincountry.com

Maldives’ ex-president Yameen walks free after graft conviction overturned

MALE (Reuters) – Maldives’ former president Abdulla Yameen was freed from house arrest on Tuesday after a top court overturned a money-laundering and embezzlement conviction, allowing him to potentially make a return to politics. Yameen was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling...
WORLD
Sunderland Echo

LEGAL EAGLE: What it means if the Attorney General reviews a sentence

This seems to relate to the tragic case of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was killed at the hands of his stepmother and father. His stepmother was sentenced to 29 years for murder and child cruelty and his father was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. The Attorney General is the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal judges consider legal row over Silverdale ‘stink’ landfill site

Appeal judges are considering a legal fight centred on a landfill site which locals say gives off noxious gases and stinks.A woman who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire took legal action against the Environment Agency on behalf of her five-year-old son and won a fight in the High Court in September.Environment Agency bosses have mounted a challenge in the Court of Appeal.Three appeal judges are considering the case at a hearing in London due to end on Wednesday.Rebecca Currie, whose son Mathew Richards was born prematurely with a chronic lung disease, had told a High Court judge...
LAW
Daily Mail

Cabinet Office could be prosecuted for contempt of court over its failure to respond to a Freedom of Information request by The Mail on Sunday about the David Cameron lobbying scandal

The Cabinet Office could be prosecuted for contempt of court over its failure to respond to a Freedom of Information request by The Mail on Sunday about the David Cameron lobbying scandal. The Information Commissioner’s Office has taken the unprecedented step of writing to Alex Chisholm, the Permanent Secretary at...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Attorney General#Corruption#Uk#Sfo#London Photograph
The Independent

Voices: The police bill is an unprecedented assault on our freedom – Priti Patel must be stopped

Poor Boris Johnson. He faces a potential fine and up to 10 years in jail if he fulfils the promise he made in 2016 to lie in front of the bulldozers, in order to stop the third runway at Heathrow. This is because of the authoritarian, protest-crushing proposals contained in the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which Priti Patel, our most right-wing home secretary in generations, is currently taking through parliament.The bill was withdrawn after the huge public outcry over the heavy-handed policing of the vigil marking the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer. It was...
U.K.
The Independent

NatWest accepted £700,000 cash deposit at branch in bin bags, court told

A gold trading business suspected of money laundering deposited £700,000 in cash into a NatWest branch in black bin bags, a court has heard.NatWest, part of the Royal Bank of Scotland group, is facing sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after admitting breaching anti-money laundering regulations.Bradford jewellers Fowler Oldfield’s predicted annual turnover when taken on as a client by the bank was £15 million but some £365 million was deposited over five years, including £264 million in cash.The company, which was shut down following a police raid in 2016, was initially marked as “high risk” but downgraded in December...
ECONOMY
The Independent

MPs demand inquiry into ‘institutional homophobia’ at Met after Port probe

A group of London MPs are calling for a public inquiry into claims of institutional homophobia in the Metropolitan Police after an inquest concluded that failures by officers investigating the victims of serial killer Stephen Port probably cost lives.Families of the four young gay men killed by sex predator Port have renewed accusations that police prejudice played a part in officers’ failure to listen to their concerns.Dame Margaret Hodge said she and 17 other signatories had written to Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick “to demand a public inquiry considers whether the Met is institutionally homophobic”.A lack of resources cannot fully...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy