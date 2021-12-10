ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rep. Lisa McClain Cosponsors Bill to Protect Pipelines and America’s Energy Independence

By Lisa McClain
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) cosponsored legislation to prevent President Biden from punitively shutting down safe and existing energy pipelines like Line 5 without Congressional approval. The Protecting International Pipelines for Energy Security Act prohibits sole executive authority for revoking permits for the construction or operation of cross-border...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

GOP senators make a powerful case against GOP control of the House

House Republicans are furious at their GOP counterparts in the Senate for making a deal with Democrats to avert a debt limit crisis. Those House lawmakers think GOP senators should be making it much harder for Democrats to prevent us from blowing through the debt limit, even though that would mean the United States would default on its debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
westorlandonews.com

Rep. Murphy Cosponsors Bipartisan Legislation to Help Small Businesses Rehire Workers

U.S. Representatives Stephanie Murphy, Carol Miller, Kevin Hern, and Terri Sewell introduced the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Reinstatement Act, which was designed to help small businesses rehire and retain employees they had to let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was overwhelmingly supported in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
newscenter1.tv

Rep. Johnson-sponsored bills on their way to Senate

WASHINGTON — Two major pieces of legislation that South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson helped shepherd through the U.S. House of Representatives are now on their way to the Senate. It passed by an overwhelming 411-13 vote. The Cattle Contract Library Act would require packers to report terms of alternative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rapid City Journal

Rep. Johnson's trade, farm bills pass U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., sponsored two pieces of legislation that overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives Wednesday to address transparency in cattle sales and provide leverage for U.S. exports overseas. Johnson authored H.R. 5609, the Cattle Contract Library Act, which would establish a library of cattle contracts that would...
RAPID CITY, SD
Twin Falls Times-News

Idaho senators cosponsor bill to block settlements for separated immigrant families

WASHINGTON — Idaho’s Republican U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo are cosponsoring a bill to prevent the federal government from paying legal settlements to immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the previous administration’s policies, according to a press release. According to reporting from Roll Call,...
IDAHO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator cosponsors bill to prevent settlement payments for illegal immigrants

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), joined her colleagues in introducing legislation to prevent payments for legal settlements for illegal immigration, something the Biden administration is considering to the tune of $450,000 per person. Under the Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act, authored by Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), no federal funds, including money from the Judgment Fund, could […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Balderson
Person
Jack Bergman
Person
Tim Walberg
Person
John Moolenaar
Person
Bob Latta
Person
Morgan Griffith
Person
Debbie Lesko
Person
Tom Tiffany
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sens. Kennedy and Warnock Introduce Senate Companion Bill to Rep. McClain’s Patient Advocate Tracker Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Sens. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) introduced the Senate companion bill to Rep. Lisa McClain’s (R-MI) Patient Advocate Tracker Act. This bill will increase transparency and accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for veterans who report concerns they experience with VA health care services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mageenews.com

HYDE-SMITH COSPONSORS BILL LINKING MORE U.S. ENERGY PRODUCTION TO STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has joined fellow Energy and Natural Resources Committee members in introducing legislation to require more U.S. energy production when the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is tapped. Lawmakers offered the Strategic Production Response Act following President Biden’s order last week to withdraw...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Energy Independence#Energy Security#Congressional#The Biden Administration#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

Joe Manchin is voicing serious reservations about the framework of Democrats' climate and social spending measure, a red flag for Democrats ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing for action before Christmas, Biden and Manchin's phone discussion on Monday afternoon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MassLive.com

After criticism, Rand Paul seeks assistance from ‘illegitimate’ president (Letters)

Days after President Joe Biden took office and the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would not unequivocally say that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and called for an investigation of fraud, without providing evidence. He continued to claim that the election was stolen, and that Joe Biden was not a legitimate President.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy