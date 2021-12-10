Rep. Lisa McClain Cosponsors Bill to Protect Pipelines and America’s Energy Independence
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) cosponsored legislation to prevent President Biden from punitively shutting down safe and existing energy pipelines like Line 5 without Congressional approval. The Protecting International Pipelines for Energy Security Act prohibits sole executive authority for revoking permits for the construction or operation of cross-border...bluewaterhealthyliving.com
