AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Lottery is warning against giving children lottery tickets as gifts this holiday season. “For the 13th year, the Texas Lottery is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery play by reminding lottery consumers to ‘Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play,'” said Texas Lottery officials. “In Texas, players must be at least 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets and retailers are not authorized to redeem tickets for anyone under the age of 18.” Officials said “lottery products can be a great gift or stocking stuffer” but they should be reserved for those 18-years-old and over. “According to research by NCPG and McGill University, early gambling experiences are a risk factor for later problem gambling,” said officials. “In addition, adult problem gamblers report an earlier onset of gambling, often beginning between ages 10-19.” Information on how to find help for problem gambling is available on Texas Lottery’s games, website, social media and advertising.

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO