Congress & Courts

Why the vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act matters

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith plenty of kinetic activity on Capitol Hill this week, the House vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act was largely lost in the shuffle, which is a shame because there's a lot to like in this bill. Roll Call reported:. Seeking to avoid a repeat of the scandal-plagued...

Ken Calahan
4d ago

IT DON'T. democrats are done in 22. and future elections. I'm a democrat but my party went way to far left. I will be voting red for quite awhile thanks to them. my party lost there minds. this racist movement was it for me

America's in trouble
4d ago

it will never get passed the Senate, so the house can vote on whatever it wants but it will never become policy. you get one shot at the reconciliation Bill and you're blowing that because you can't even get support from your own party, American people see past your Democratic BS, this will go the same route as you're voting rights bills, your complaints against redistricting, your demand for abortions, your demands in the defense bill that got dropped, and all the other ridiculous demands that you Democrats are trying to institute on America we're not having it

tim
2d ago

" Donald Trump's Abuses"? Remember when Donald Trump had a private server in his bathroom? When he signed off on selling Russia 25% of America's Uranium? ( Hitlery Clinton) Remember when he collided with the F.B.I. ( Federal Bureau of Instigation) to present a fake dossier ( which he paid for) showing how a presidential candidate from the opposition party collided with Russia?( Hitlery Clinton). Remember when Trump signed off on giving the Chinese Communists the information they needed to stabilize their " Long March " rockets ( for campaign contributions) which they now have nuclear weapons on POINTED AT YOU?! Remember when he bragged ON CAMERA about having the Ukrainian Prosecutor FIRED for investigating his son's illicit dealings? ( Old " Child Sniffer Joe and Hunter Crack-Pipe). Remember when his administration through Dr. Mengele-Fauci financed gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Bio-Warfare lab that has killed millions of people around the world? ( Hussein Obama administration

