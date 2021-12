LZRD has quickly gained traction in the industry, with an amassed 150 million streams across DSPs, and has played at some of the world’s largest events like Lollapalooza. Now, he has the biggest and best releases lined up and is ready to share them with the world. Next up, is his song “When We Love” with Sam Tinnesz. Sam has charted as Billboard’s #1 most synced artist and “When We Love” is no exception. The song has already been placed in F Boy Island on HBO and will be in the trailer for the movie The Hating Game, which comes out Dec 10.

