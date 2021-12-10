EUR/USD: Is A Reversal LIkely?

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday for its last monetary policy meeting of 2021. Central Bank members will also release growth and inflation forecasts. Until very recently, Christine Lagarde had been pounding the table telling everyone that current inflation is transitory. Markets were led to believe that although the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) would end as scheduled in March 2022, a new bond buying program or a modification to the Asset Purchase Program (APP) may be implemented. However, Christine Lagarde and several other members of the ECB seem to have become a bit less dovish. In particular, the ECB’s Holzmann, Mullen, and de Guindos have been talking about higher inflation. Therefore, instead of creating a new bond buying program at this meeting, ECB members could be kicking the can down the road until February.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO