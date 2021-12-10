ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD: Is A Reversal LIkely?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EURUSD forex market has been in a trading range since Nov. 17. There is both a lower high and a higher low, and you could call this a triangle. That does not change things because the trading range alone is a Breakout Mode pattern. That means there is a 50%...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1259; (P) 1.1289; (R1) 1.1317;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. Downside breakout is mildly in favor with 1.1382 minor resistance intact. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger fall from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1450).
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar is holding a three-week-old range near the 2021 highs and tomorrow brings a pivotal FOMC rate decision. As looked at previously, a number of major pairs are at significant inflection points on the chart – and for the USD breakout to continue, EUR/USD or GBP/USD are going to need to take out a massive spot of support.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Cautious Ahead Of Fed Meeting

EUR/USD reacted to all the macroeconomic news released on Tuesday. In the European session, EUR rose on industrial production data that came in slightly better than expected, although we are still talking about a slowdown. Industrial output in the eurozone was expected to drop to 2.9% from 5.1%, but the actual reading was 3.3%. This was enough to revive optimism among euro traders.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Reverses Losses Ahead of BoE Meeting

The pound rebounded off the 1.32 level on Tuesday morning following a sharp drop in value. A soft dollar was largely responsible for propelling it higher, as mounting uncertainty about the Omicron coronavirus variant supressed the market impact of robust UK jobs data. The emergence of the Omicron variant has...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Eur#Eur Usd#Triangle
DailyFx

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Braced For a Central Bank Bonanza

EUR/USD - may fade further if the Fed acts on soaring inflation. EUR/GBP - the Bank of England is in a difficult situation. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. There are three major central bank monetary policy decisions scheduled over...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bears Gearing Up

The EUR/USD did not change much last week, but it could see more volatile trading during the coming days after policy decisions of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB). These decision will be likely to tell us whether the euro can continue to hold on to a support level below 1.13. Currently, the EUR/USD is stabilizing around the 1.1292 level, after it fell to the support level at 1.1260 in the same trading session yesterday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1281. Euro's recent daily wild swings are expected to continue until FOMC's monetary policy announcement on Wed and price would gyrate inside 1.1229-1.1354 range. As long as upper level holds, weakness towards 1.1229 is envisaged, break would head back towards Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 'later'. Only a...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Continues

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the price first reached the support level at $1.1301. Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Levels

On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD found support in the 1.1260/1.1267 zone, which has kept the rate up since December 8. By the middle of the day’s GMT trading hours, the pair had almost reached the December 10 high levels above the 1.1320 mark. If the rate would pass the...
CURRENCIES
financemagnates.com

EUR/USD Doesn’t Care About Statistics

On Monday, 13 December, the major currency pair is trading at 1.1300. Last Friday’s statistics on the US Consumer Price Index were not surprising, although a bit unusual. The indicator skyrocketed to 6.8% y/y in November. On MoM, inflation was 0.8% against the expected reading of 0.7%. Based on...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EUR/USD Trades Sideways Ahead Of The Fed Decision

The market came at a standstill as the euro returned to the levels it had been traded at before the publication of the US inflation report. Volatility is currently very small, and the quote keeps returning back to its previous levels. It seems that investors do not want to take a risk ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting as they are not sure about its outcome.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/USD

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday for its last monetary policy meeting of 2021. Central Bank members will also release growth and inflation forecasts. Until very recently, Christine Lagarde had been pounding the table telling everyone that current inflation is transitory. Markets were led to believe that although the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) would end as scheduled in March 2022, a new bond buying program or a modification to the Asset Purchase Program (APP) may be implemented. However, Christine Lagarde and several other members of the ECB seem to have become a bit less dovish. In particular, the ECB’s Holzmann, Mullen, and de Guindos have been talking about higher inflation. Therefore, instead of creating a new bond buying program at this meeting, ECB members could be kicking the can down the road until February.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound For Now

Buy the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Set a sell-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1350. The EUR/USD held steady on Monday morning as the market reflected on the relatively strong US inflation data. Investors are also preparing for what promises to be one of the most important weeks in the market this year as the Fed and the ECB publishes their decisions. It is trading at 1.1318, which is slightly above last Friday’s low of 1.1265.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A tad lower to 1.1300 as yields underpin USD rebound

EUR/USD sellers attack intraday low, stays mildly offered inside monthly triangle. Yields benefit from market anxiety ahead of the key central bank meeting, Omicron updates. US consumer-centric figures triggered market consolidation the previous day. ECB may vouch for APP requirements but the Fed’s verdict on tapering is more important to...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers Late in the Day

The euro initially fell on Friday but turned around to recover again and reach towards 1.1350 level. This is an area that will come into the picture noisily, as we have continued to rally and form a bit of an ascending triangle, but it is sitting just below a major trendline that had been part of the descending channel. If we can break above the 1.14 level, then we may pick up a little bit of momentum, but until then I look at this as essentially the market going nowhere.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/CAD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1288; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1295 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1125. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1345. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1435. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1205. This movement will indicate a breakout of the pattern’s downside border.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Potential For A Bullish Bounce

With price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from pivot at 1.12819 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement horizontal swing low support, and it is where the support of the ichimoku cloud to 1st resistance at 1.13486, in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci projection and horizontal swing high resistance. Do take note of the intermediate resistance at 1.13182.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD eyes downside: Elliott Wave analysis

Investors and traders are waiting on important US CPI figures when high numbers could be the reason for higher Fed to accelerate tapering next week. So this could be positive for the USD, which is still seen in a triangle vs the EUR. Pair is now eyeing lower prices after Reuters reported that the ECB is planning to boost its QE purchases. its a big divergence between CB so we expect EURUSD to stay in a higher degree downtrend.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

The Euro’s problems are persisting. COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise, and the possibility for more stringent lockdowns has increased as government officials scramble to figure out the best way to deal with the omicron variant. Geopolitical pressures are increasing in Eastern Europe, where Russia has been amassing troops along the Ukrainian board. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be scrapped as a retaliatory measure, raising questions about Europe’s energy security.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 10 Dec 2021 00:03GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.1382 - Last week's high (Tue). 1.1354 - This weeek's high (Wed). 1.1267 - Last Fri's n Mon's low. 1.1229 - This week's low (Tue). 1.1187 - Nov's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1293.. Euro was unable to capitalise...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy