Wyoming State

65+ MPH Wind Gusts Could Whip Up Blizzard-Like Conditions in Southeast Wyoming

By Joy Greenwald
 4 days ago
Many wind-prone locations in southeast Wyoming could see gusts in excess of 65 mph tonight through Sunday afternoon, which, combined with the recent snow, could make for blizzard-like conditions. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Friday morning:. 5:30 AM December 10th – A High...

KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Snow, 75+ MPH Gusts Could Cause Issues Wednesday

Blowing snow will be a concern across portions of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Wednesday, where light snow and hurricane-force winds are expected. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. 230 PM 12/14 Update – High Wind Headlines remain in effect Wednesday for...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

85 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. The agency says winds of at least 80 miles per hour are possible between Cheyenne and Laramie, with higher gusts possible elsewhere. The agency posted...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

92 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

While southeast Wyoming residents are very familiar with wind speeds of 45 to 50 plus miles per hour--and sometimes even into the low-to-mid 60s range--wind gusts in southeast Wyoming at times this weekend ranged well above those parameters, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution. The agency issued the following...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Take Dip Before Weekend Hits

We're just over two weeks from Christmas and gas prices, which have been on the slow decline, took a slightly more significant dip this week, and are now just six cents higher than the national average. It was just a few months ago when Wyoming's average gas price was 40 cents higher than the national average. We're on the right track it seems.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert

Due to the high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department has activated its Accident Alert System. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, drunk drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says winds of 80 mph are possible in some areas on Sunday. The National Weather Service defines wind speeds of 74 mph or more as 'hurricane force."
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Winds of 80 MPH Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of winds reaching speeds of 80 mph in some areas of southeast Wyoming this weekend. High Wind Warnings are in effect across Southeast Wyoming with High Wind Watches expanding across more of northern Nebraska Panhandle Sunday this morning update. Sustained winds and wind gusts will increase through the morning hours and ramp up this evening, overnight into Sunday Morning. Winds will be 35-45 with gusts to 60-70 mph. Brief gusts over 80 MPH are also possible in isolated wind gap, wind prone and ridge top areas. Peak windy period will likely be Saturday 5 PM to 9 AM Sunday Morning. Dangerous travel possible for Light Weight and High Profile Vehicles due to blow off or blow over risk! For road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

High Winds Prompt I-80, I-25 SE Wyoming Travel Restrictions

Strong Winds which continue to buffet Southeast Wyoming have prompted some travel restrictions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. The same stretch of I-25 had an advisory in place for extreme blow-over risk.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

SE Wyoming Could See Record Highs Today, Snow Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many locations around southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could approach or set new temperature records today but says more seasonal weather will likely return next week. Cheyenne, for example, could see a high of 69 degrees today. Scottsbluff, Nebraska could...
WYOMING STATE
