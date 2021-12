HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has selected Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, as acting director of the National Institutes of Health, effective Dec. 20. Dr. Tabak has served as the NIH's principal deputy director and deputy ethics counselor since August 2010. From 2000-2010, he also served as director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Dr. Tabak joined the NIH from the University of Rochester in New York, where he served as the senior associate dean for research and professor of dentistry and biochemistry and biophysics in the school of medicine and dentistry.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO