Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

The way he tells it, there really was never any doubt that Daniel Roebuck would be in the entertainment industry someday. “I knew I was going to be on TV from the time I was six years old,” he says. While childhood musings of fame are often fleeting and abandoned later for more practical pursuits, Roebuck stuck to the plan. Now, more than 50 years later, Roebuck’s resume is a lengthy one, with dozens of notable roles on TV and the big screen under his belt. Lately he’s been busy bolstering his work behind the camera as well, much to the benefit of the film community in his native Lehigh Valley.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO