Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remembered the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) on Thursday by mentioning a classic quote from the former Senate majority leader. “Bob and I never worked together in the Senate but I was not spared his famous ribbing. Don’t worry Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” said Schumer during the remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98, laid in state in the Rotunda.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO