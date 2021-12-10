Letter: Orange leader needs to look ahead

In the November issue of one of the local Orange newspapers, is an article “Zeoli is looking ahead.” I found this article very interesting. It was interesting that James Zeoli doesn’t have a vision for Orange but “it just keeps rolling on.” I suppose the status quo is what the residents...
Mayor-elect Eric Adams got it right in introducing David Banks as his choice for city Schools Chancellor: “The cavalry is coming. Help is on the way,”. Banks is an excellent choice. The career educator has an insider’s knowledge of the Department of Education but has taken an outsider’s approach in bringing innovation and excellence to the schools he’s headed — Bronx HS for Law, Government & Justice and the six-school Eagle Academy for Young Men network.
To the editor: America has lost one of its best friends with the passing of U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole. He was not only a war hero but also an
How disappointing to read that Lisa Doster takes issue with opening a discussion regarding the Indian head logo of the LG Warriors and by extension the diversity, equity and inclusion policy. During my 21 years as a Spanish teacher in the district, the Board Of Education supported student trips abroad every two years to Spanish-speaking countries. They continue to back foreign travel. They encouraged exchanges with Russia twice, Japan and Costa Rica that I participated in as host and chaperone. They have kept both French and Spanish and continue to support the elementary program to reach younger kids when prejudices are not so ingrained.
Roads are in deplorable condition. The Citizen’s Convenience Center claims the lot is swept after they close or before they open each day. This may be free of nails and other items that could cause tire damage. I have ruined four wheel disks and several tires simply because of the lousy roads and potholes.
The county government has been very quiet about the recent hack of its domain plumascounty.us. Plumas News was first to tell us about the situation on November 16, 2021, simultaneously with a security expert who posted on Twitter that plumascounty.us had been hacked using lockbit 2.0, a ransomware service-for-hire that is used mostly by Russian gangs seeking to extort domain owners by encrypting their files and threatening to publish information on the internet unless a ransom is paid. I started to wonder why we were not receiving more information and how long this had been going on. After all, every single resident and employee of our county entrusts our county government with details about our lives, whether it’s relating to property taxes, payroll, child support payments, or any number of other transactions full of sensitive personal information.
Last Wednesday, members of the Carroll County Board of Education were on the verge of approving new restrictions on political speech among county educators when the proposal was tabled, apparently because a last-minute addition — the suggestion of a tracking system to help report teachers who stray from political “neutrality” — caused a bit of a stir. Might it be a violation of their free ...
Dear Editor: Although the Streets Division provides outstanding service in most everything it does, its leaf collection operations are well below what other communities in the Midwest and across the nation obtain. Others use vacuum systems, which are more efficient and much more effective in removing leaves from streets, saving...
Orange County voters will fill a variety of local offices in 2022, from district attorney to sheriff and county commissioners, and send new representatives to Raleigh and Washington, D.C. On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court, in the continuing fight over redistricting maps for the state and federal legislative races,...
I would suggest improving public school security, but you can’t enhance something that doesn’t exist. It’s long past due, but all public schools should have security screening equipment comparable to that in federal buildings. Cost prohibitive? What is a human life worth? Are the lives of workers and others who enter federal buildings more valuable than our country’s children? Let’s get real.
Where is the Menifee Holiday Spirit? What a lackluster of holiday displays by the city. The Target mall has a tree and lights - but the Ralphs has nothing. There could be lights strung across Newport to brighten the season. Santa and the giving spirit is not a religious event but a giving and sharing time of year.
Too many career politicians talk, rather than act. The issues facing working Pennsylvanians across the 67 counties in the Commonwealth are too dire to continue down the path that many leaders in Washington have led us. Jeff Bartos is a staunch conservative and political outsider with a proven record of results for Pennsylvanians.
It is time for us to ask the public to stand with us and help our county children. A larger need has been placed on Hampton County Toys for Tots. We are the non-profit families are being referred to by social services. We need toys, books, and stocking stuffer items for newborn to 15 year olds. Please don’t forget the batteries. (There are just two unaccepted items: no weapons, no clothing.) We can use cash to buy bulk case toys, with guaranteed delivery. With four weeks left to apply, we have 175 children. That’s a lot of families and bags of toys needing to be filled.
EXCLUSIVE — House conservatives have opened a new front in the battle against Democrats’ sweeping Build Back Better Act, warning the massive spending bill will give the federal government ominous new control of personal healthcare decisions.
As more and more Americans taste the bitter fruit of Democratic policies and contrast it with the prosperity of the pre-pandemic Trump years, the Democrats face a reckoning in 2022 and beyond. As 2021 elections are demonstrating, traditional blue-collar, Hispanic, and rural Democratic voters are beginning to abandon the party.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will stay until at least after the midterm elections, extending her nearly 20-year run as the House’s top Democrat after she turns 82 and, perhaps, beyond. She is planning to file and run for reelection in her San Francisco district next year — at least for...
At The Wall Street Journal’s annual chief executive officers’ council, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man whose net worth is an estimated $290 billion, sounded an alarm. If people don’t start procreating at an accelerated level, civilization will crumble, Musk trumpeted. Musk worries about what he...
For several months, a number of prominent Democrats have been complaining about redistricting - not just that Republicans are gerrymandering some states to their advantage, but that Democrats could have done this and declined to do so. Specifically, a few states with Democratic-majority governments recently switched from legislature-run partisan redistricting to nonpartisan citizen-redistricting committees. Had these states not embraced such reforms, they probably would be drawing districts more favorable to Democratic House members this year.
With his new executive order, "Putting the Public First," President Joe Biden joins other recent Democratic presidents who have embraced government reform as a strategy for building trust in active government. The effort dates back at least to the 1970s, when President Jimmy Carter sought to balance protecting consumers, workers and the environment with responding to criticism about the costs and impact of federal regulation and bureaucracy.
