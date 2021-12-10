Letter: Orange leader needs to look ahead

The county government has been very quiet about the recent hack of its domain plumascounty.us. Plumas News was first to tell us about the situation on November 16, 2021, simultaneously with a security expert who posted on Twitter that plumascounty.us had been hacked using lockbit 2.0, a ransomware service-for-hire that is used mostly by Russian gangs seeking to extort domain owners by encrypting their files and threatening to publish information on the internet unless a ransom is paid. I started to wonder why we were not receiving more information and how long this had been going on. After all, every single resident and employee of our county entrusts our county government with details about our lives, whether it’s relating to property taxes, payroll, child support payments, or any number of other transactions full of sensitive personal information.

14 DAYS AGO