Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next PlayStation 5 game confirmed for an appearance during The Game Awards tomorrow night, with an extremely brief teaser posted to Twitter seemingly showcasing a very small nugget of gameplay. We've posted it below; Harley Quinn and co run at the screen before jumping off a building. Nothing particularly exciting, but it's better than nothing, right? Let's hope Gotham Knights is at the show to accompany it too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO