Politics

EU tells Russia aggression against Ukraine would “come at a price”

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a price, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, but declined to say outright if such a move by Moscow would trigger EU sanctions against the...

whtc.com

The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

US delivers rockets to Ukraine

The Pentagon has disclosed details of the shipment of anti-tank missile systems and projectiles supplied to Kiev, as Moscow grows increasingly concerned about the prospect of a full-blown conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region. In a statement received by Russian news outlet TASS on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth...
MILITARY
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

EXPLAINER: What’s behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs. It’s unclear whether […]
POLITICS
The Independent

It’s not just Putin: The other world leaders who had day jobs before taking power

Long before he became an implacable enemy of the West, Vladimir Putin has revealed he had to get by working as a taxi driver.The Russian President had to make do by driving cars in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 when the economic slump forced many to find new ways to supplement their incomes.Speaking of his regret about the collapse of the USSR on a documentary film aired on Sunday called Russia: Latest History, he said: “It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union.“Sometimes I had to earn extra...
JOBS
Reuters

Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech, Putin says

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, President Vladimir Putin said. Russia and the United States have an approximate parity when if comes to the...
MILITARY
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the world's richest nations held a two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, seeking to present a strong, united front against global threats. On Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, from G7 host Britain, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution". "There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.
WORLD
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Washington Post columnist blames Russia's aggression towards Ukraine on Trump

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius blamed Russia's ongoing aggression towards Ukraine on former President Trump, who has been out of office for nearly a year. Tensions have escalated in recent months between the two countries with the Kremlin overwhelming the Ukrainian border with military force with growing concerns that Russia will invade its neighbor in the coming weeks.
POTUS

