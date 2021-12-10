ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fujifilm's GFX 50R price slashed, saving you $1,500 - that's incredible!

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fujifilm GFX 50R is one of our favorite Fujifilm GFX medium format camera models and although it was discontinued in 2021, its sensor is still used in the new GFX 50S II. It might be last year's camera, but its 51MP medium format sensor is still able to produce stunning...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
digitalcameraworld.com

These Garmin dash cam deals are the best we have seen

Dashboard cameras aren't just great gift ideas – they're also potentially life-saving ones. So these pre-Christmas dash cam deals won't just save you a bit of cash, they could potentially save the day should the worst happen. We have found some great offers - including price drops on two hottest dashcams released in the last year, the budget-priced Garmin Mini 2 and the top-of-the-range Garmin Dash Cam 67W.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Best nanny camera in 2021

Before deciding which is the best nanny camera for you, it’s important to decide what the words ‘Nanny Camera’ mean to you. For some, it can mean a wider interpretation of baby camera monitor, in which the camera helps the nannying, while others are more concerned with keeping a close eye on their nanny.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Opinion: Why every beginner photographer should start with a DSLR

There's an incredible amount of choice when it comes to camera types and models, so it can be difficult to know precisely which camera deserves your hard-earned cash, especially if it's your first time doing so. When you're first starting out, the choice can seem overwhelming with everything from compacts to bridge cameras and DSLRs to mirrorless cameras to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Portrait Photography#Design#Weather#Gfx 50r#Fujifilm Gfx 50r#Af
Digital Camera World

5 reasons you should buy a film camera over a disposable

In recent years there’s been a resurgence of people shooting film. There’s something alluring about the art of analog photography that you just don’t get with digital cameras. The element of surprise and the potential to get it completely wrong make it both exciting and a little daunting, and yet so many people are investing in film cameras and/or ditching digital altogether.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Camera World

Ricoh to challenge Leica? Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome under consideration

Rumour has it that Ricoh is considering an expansion of the Pentax K-3 Mark III product line by adding a monochrome camera as well as an 'Astro' variant. It might seem strange to release a black-and-white version of the Pentax K-3 Mark III, which would on paper appear to challenge cameras like the Leica M-10 Monochrom, but an astrophotography version makes more sense.
BUSINESS
Digital Camera World

Nikon Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR review

Bridging the gap between standard zoom and ‘superzoom’, this is the Z DX mirrorless makeover of Nikon’s popular AF-S DX 18-140mm VR lens, originally created for APS-C format DSLRs. As such, it features the same generous zoom range, equating to 27-210mm in full-frame terms, but is physically smaller and only about two-thirds of the weight. Part of the weight-saving is down to the mounting plate being made from plastic rather than metal, and there’s no weather-seal gasket. Even so, it makes a conveniently compact travel lens and is good for everyday shooting with a Nikon Z 50 or Z fc body, with good image quality and nice handling, enhanced by a 5-stop optical stabilizer and customizable control ring. It’s decent value at the price, costing just a little more than a pair of Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

The best Canon EOS M50 Mark II deals in December 2021: stock updates & prices

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS M50 Mark II in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera review

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera a well-made indoor camera that is nicely designed, easy to set up, records high-quality HD video and works well. We like how it connects to Alexa and Google Assistant smart displays, and seeing footage on an Apple Watch is useful too. There are cheaper indoor security cameras out there, but setting up an Arlo camera feels like a premium experience. It all works well, telling the camera to only record when it sees certain types of movement is very useful.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Canon launches new 4K DP-V1830 portable reference display

Canon does not make regular consumer monitors, but it does make high-end on-set for cinema and TV production crews. The new DP-V180 is an 18-inch 4K HDR display designed for “bold, true to life colors” and uncompromising performance to enable detailed image analysis on set. Reference monitors are specialized tools...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy