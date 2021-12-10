Fujifilm's GFX 50R price slashed, saving you $1,500 - that's incredible!

Bridging the gap between standard zoom and ‘superzoom’, this is the Z DX mirrorless makeover of Nikon’s popular AF-S DX 18-140mm VR lens, originally created for APS-C format DSLRs. As such, it features the same generous zoom range, equating to 27-210mm in full-frame terms, but is physically smaller and only about two-thirds of the weight. Part of the weight-saving is down to the mounting plate being made from plastic rather than metal, and there’s no weather-seal gasket. Even so, it makes a conveniently compact travel lens and is good for everyday shooting with a Nikon Z 50 or Z fc body, with good image quality and nice handling, enhanced by a 5-stop optical stabilizer and customizable control ring. It’s decent value at the price, costing just a little more than a pair of Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO