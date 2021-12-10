Neptune Energy To Get New CEO From January 2022

Tampa-based Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC) announced Monday that Joseph Liberatore, the firm’s current president and a more than 30-year veteran of the company, will succeed David Dunkel as CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. Dunkel has held the CEO position at Kforce and its predecessors for over 40 years and has worked very closely with Liberatore during his more than 30 years of service with Kforce, according to the company's announcement. Dunkel will retire Dec. 30 but remain employed by Kforce, on a limited, part-time basis and continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Liberatore has been appointed to the board effective immediately and will stand for election to the board, as a Class I Director, at the firm’s annual meeting of shareholders in 2022.

