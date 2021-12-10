ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Neptune Energy To Get New CEO From January 2022

By Bojan Lepic
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Energy has decided to retire from the role and the company's Board on December 31, 2021. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Neptune Energy has decided to retire from the role and the company’s Board on December 31, 2021. Neptune Energy said...

www.rigzone.com

