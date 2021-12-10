Sarah Michelle Gellar's Texts to Freddie Prinze Are So Relatable You'll LOL

Photo: Credit: OAWRS

SMG hopped on the phone with Ryan Seacrest and SMG revealed she's a huge fan of the show.

While chatting, Sarah revealed she and her husband of almost 20 years Freddie are pretty much just like the rest of us.

"Do you do what I do that Freddie gets mad at me for?" Sarah asked Tanya. "I try to like make it seem like I’m talking so instead of [sending] one long text I give it breaks for emphasis," Sarah hilariously shared, revealing Freddie hates getting the multiple text messages.

That said, they're on the same page when it comes to raising their kids, 12 and 9, without social media and are "strict as hell."

"No social media accounts … I control all of their devices from my phone," Sarah added. "But it's also a running joke in our house because I set up the whole house this way so whenever Freddie wants to buy a fight ... it still has to come to my phone to approve.”

