Plastic particles are used in construction materials. There are many materials that are made of plastic and it is not known how much and if it is possible to such recycle or in terms of another recycling - to reuse such products in larger amounts. For example, plastic codes that are usual on bottles, packages and kitchen appliances can be PET - 1, PE – HD 2, PP - 5, PS – polystyrene for thermal isolation and then there are many other products such as façade systems, windows and doors, as seen on the products resin code. Back to the greenhouse gasses effect. Think about how it feels to be trapped somewhere with a person of negative emotions who sucks all the air out of the room.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO