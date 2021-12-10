University of Michigan Discovers 55 Harmful Chemicals in Building Materials
By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
4 days ago
Research conducted by the University of Michigan has identified 55 chemicals of concern in building materials used for new construction, including formaldehyde and butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), an antioxidant found in carpet flooring. Researchers have measured concentrations of the walls, floors, ceilings and furniture in some...
RUDN University chemists have proposed the way to construct secondary amines — organic compounds that are widely used in all fields of chemistry. The reaction allows to obtain a product with 97% yield. It goes in visible light and does not require auxiliary reagents. The results are published in the journal Molecular Catalysis.
Washington — The Michigan official charged with coordinating the state's PFAS response called Tuesday for more federal support and research to help enable better decision-making by states to protect groundwater and the food supply from the synthetic substances known as "forever chemicals." The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART)...
The next time you purchase a new home, you might consider waiting a few weeks to move in. Many of the chemicals in a home's building materials—in the scent of new carpet, the chalky smell of newly hung drywall and of recently refinished floors—might not be great for your health.
Investors having control of 4.1 trillion dollars of assets are pushing the world's biggest chemical giants to cut the production of hazardous substances that remain in the environment. These substances have been proven to cause serious health problems. 23 investors including Storebrand and Aviva Investors have come out to urge...
Dangerous levels of artificial chemicals use in manufacturing were not detected at or above the reporting limit.Test results of Tualatin's drinking water show that chemicals that could lead to adverse human health effects were not detected at or above the reporting limit. Terrance W. Leahy, Tualatin's water manager, said a test for 24 PFAS came back as "non-detects." On Oct. 19, the Oregon DEQ took samples from the city's aquifer after the Oregon Health Authority selected Tualatin as a site to test for potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are artificial chemicals found in food packaging, carpets, non-stick cooking products, medical supplies, firefighting foam and more. Tualatin was one of 150 drinking systems throughout the state selected to be tested for what are known as so-called "forever chemicals," the Salem Statesman Journal previously reported. The city's aquifer is located at Southwest 108th Avenue and Dogwood Street. {loadposition sub-article-01}
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
If all goes to plan, at 12.20pm UK time on 22 December, Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will lift off from a spaceport in French Guiana aboard a European rocket. It will then undertake a 30-day, 1.5 million km voyage through space to a Lagrange point – where the combined gravitational fields of the Earth and sun are at equilibrium. From this vantage point, the telescope will orbit the sun in lockstep with the Earth for five to 10 years, conducting the most detailed near- and mid-infrared observations of the universe to date. This should provide a new window into nucleosynthesis in primordial galaxies, and allow intricate study of the chemical composition of outer space.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is offering to test private wells near the White Oak Swamp Creek area for a potentially harmful chemical known as PFAS. The testing of well water comes after an Oct. 28 notice from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed elevated levels of PFAS were found in water samples from the Chickahominy River Basin. Those samples were collected as part of a multi-year study by Newport News Waterworks (NNWW), which uses the river as a source of public drinking water.
Dec. 3, 2021 — Using 2D materials, researchers have built superconducting qubits that are a fraction of the size of previous qubits, paving the way for smaller quantum computers. For quantum computers to surpass their classical counterparts in speed and capacity, their qubits—which are superconducting circuits that can exist in...
This Coke recall may have created the biggest soda buzz since New Coke. The Coca-Cola Company announced two recalls—one involving 12-oz. cans of Coke and Sprite, and another that affects Minute Maid products. Both recalls were issued because the company suspects “foreign matter” may be present in cans and...
A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
For the third time in four months, Teligent Pharma is recalling Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution USP 4% 50 ml for “super potency.”’. Lot No. 15594 with expiration date 05/2023 and lot No. 16345 with expiration date 01/2024. What’s the danger?. If a drug is super potent, the...
One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
