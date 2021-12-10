ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ben Stanford

By KK Verma
Gigaom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen is based in West London, UK, and is a seasoned IT consultant, and technical program manager, who has worked...

gigaom.com

stanford.edu

Four Stanford students named Schwarzman Scholars

Four Stanford students who have been named Schwarzman Scholars will spend the 2022-23 academic year at Tsinghua University in Beijing, where they will earn a one-year master’s degree in global affairs and participate in a leadership program. The Schwarzman Scholars program, which provides scholarships for a one-year master’s degree in...
STANFORD, CA
Poets and Quants

2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: Verne, Stanford GSB

Brief Description of Solution: Heavy-duty transportation, including trucking, shipping, and aviation, is responsible for 10% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike light-duty transport, which can be decarbonized with battery EVs, heavy-duty applications require a technological breakthrough: enough energy must be stored on-board to meet high power requirements without taking up precious cargo space or weight. Due to its high energy density, hydrogen is a promising fuel of the future for these sectors. However, there is one challenge limiting the broader applicability of hydrogen: the method of storing hydrogen on-board the vehicles.
ECONOMY
Stanford Daily

Stanford launches first class taught completely in virtual reality

Communication professor Jeremy Bailenson has formatted his class COMM 166/266: “Virtual People” to take place in virtual reality (VR) after 20 years of teaching the subject and seeing the technology develop. It is the first class set entirely in VR in Stanford’s history. “We live in a time where virtual...
STANFORD, CA
scitechdaily.com

Stanford and Google Team Up To Create Time Crystals With Quantum Computers

A team of researchers including ones from Stanford and Google have created and observed a new phase of matter, popularly known as a time crystal. There is a huge global effort to engineer a computer capable of harnessing the power of quantum physics to carry out computations of unprecedented complexity. While formidable technological obstacles still stand in the way of creating such a quantum computer, today’s early prototypes are still capable of remarkable feats.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman#Saas#Google#Fintech
stanford.edu

Stanford engineers create perching bird-like robot

Like snowflakes, no two branches are alike. They can differ in size, shape and texture; some might be wet or moss-covered or bursting with offshoots. And yet birds can land on just about any of them. This ability was of great interest to the labs of Stanford University engineers Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink – now at University of Groningen in the Netherlands – which have both developed technologies inspired by animal abilities.
ENGINEERING
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Edge AI Processors

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator processors for edge computing is estimated to be currently worth some $20 billion and is set to double in five years, surpassing the spend on AI accelerators in the data center (across private and public clouds). The edge has distinct constraints that impact AI processors working in that environment: latency limits, power availability, safety-critical use cases, privacy and security concerns, and not least, data throughput in a typically small chip that falls within cost limits. A large but fragmented group of chip suppliers has emerged in a market that’s highly competitive but still in the early stages and yet to rationalize, making the right investment decision challenging.
SOFTWARE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gigaom

GigaOm Solution Profile: Solo.io Gloo Mesh

Originally launched in early 2019 by Solo.io, Gloo Mesh (previously known as Service Mesh Hub) is a modern Kubernetes-native, cloud-native control plane. The solution enables the configuration and operational federated management of multiple heterogeneous service meshes across multiple clusters via a unified API. The Gloo Mesh API streamlines the configuration, operation, and lifecycle management of multi-cloud, multi-mesh environments. Gloo Mesh comes in two editions: an open-source version and the commercial, enterprise-ready Gloo Mesh Enterprise, sold as a standalone product.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

UK antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft's Nuance deal

British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft's $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance in the latest sign they're tightening scrutiny of big technology deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a brief statement Monday that it's looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. market. Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corp. said in April that it was buying Nuance Communications Inc., a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. Nuance was instrumental in helping power Apple s digital assistant Siri but later shifted to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Archroma’s HQ Move Helps Designate a Space for RD

Archroma is relocating its headquarters and revamping the old one as a “true tech hub.” The Swiss specialty chemicals company announced Thursday the relocation of its HQ to a business center in Pratteln, located just outside of Basel, that includes the Baselland chamber of commerce and a full-service conference and event center. The existing HQ in Reinach will be converted into a center for customized R&D. Rebranded as Archroma’s Reinach TechCenter, the space will be designed to accommodate laboratories and technical expert teams, returning to the company’s roots in global R&D and application development. It will support Archroma Competence Centers (CC), which are...
BUSINESS

