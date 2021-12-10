Leaving the camera behind

Rob Phillips (@rob.phillips.photography) is a landscape and travel photographer currently based in Vail, Colorado. “My father was a professional photojournalist growing up so I was fortunate to be able to know my way around a dark room by the age of 5," he explains, "but the photography bug didn't take hold until I moved from Florida to Grand Teton National Park in the summer of 2007.” Ever since then, he has been addicted to traveling the Western United States searching for interesting scenes that tell the story of the beauty of our world. We recently caught up with him to learn more about how he captured this setting sun star with his Sony Alpha 7R III and Sony 24-105mm f/4 G.

