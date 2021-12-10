ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Leaving the camera behind

By Lauri Novak
Photofocus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are reasons for leaving the camera behind — honest, there are. A few years ago I went on a trip to spend several days with my mom. I’ve learned over the years that it’s OK to leave my camera at home for these trips because we don’t really go out...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
alphauniverse.com

Behind The Shot: Four Camera Techniques To Capture A Setting Sun Star Landscape

Rob Phillips (@rob.phillips.photography) is a landscape and travel photographer currently based in Vail, Colorado. “My father was a professional photojournalist growing up so I was fortunate to be able to know my way around a dark room by the age of 5," he explains, "but the photography bug didn't take hold until I moved from Florida to Grand Teton National Park in the summer of 2007.” Ever since then, he has been addicted to traveling the Western United States searching for interesting scenes that tell the story of the beauty of our world. We recently caught up with him to learn more about how he captured this setting sun star with his Sony Alpha 7R III and Sony 24-105mm f/4 G.
VAIL, CO
Photofocus

Helios-33: Adapting a Soviet Franken-lens to crop sensor cameras

If you’re interested in vintage lenses, you must already be familiar with the Helios brand. The most popular of these Soviet lenses are the iconic Helios 44, 44-2 and Helios 40. But, do you feel like adding a rare member of the family to your vintage lens collection? Paris-based weird lens enthusiast Mathieu Stern has an interesting recommendation: the Helios-33.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Winter photography tips: Keeping gear working in the cold

Planning to head somewhere frosty for some scenic winter photography? Making sure that your camera gear will keep working in the extreme cold is among the things you need to get ready. Whether you’re doing it for the first time or researching how to do it better this time, today’s cold weather camera tips should come in handy!
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Downtown Chicago#Photo Ops
Photofocus

Outdoor winter photography ideas to try this snowy season

The great outdoors take on a unique beauty at this time of the year. So, it’s not surprising that it’s the favorite season of many photographers. So, if you’re planning to do some outdoor winter photography soon, make the most out of it with these 10 photo ideas.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Mobile Mondays: Eight tips for better phone photos of flowers

Everyone loves beautiful images of flowers (well, almost everyone I’m guessing). Flowers are pretty, but just snapping away at them with your phone without some intention does not guarantee that your images will turn out as good as they could. Eight tips for getting better results using your phone...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Photofocus

Prepping your photos for Fine Art America

To get the best printed images from Fine Art America, you need to take care that your files are appropriate. That especially means proper file size. Here are some guidelines, along with some tips, to get the best results. File format and size. What size file should you upload to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
fox32chicago.com

New video shows Oak Brook Center Mall grab-and-run thefts

CHICAGO - Three separate surveillance cameras inside Nordstrom on December 6th at around 6:46 p.m. captured two suspects in the Oak Brook Center Mall store. Both males had on masks, one had on a gray hat, and the other kept his hood up the entire time. On camera, they both...
CHICAGO, IL
Photofocus

Film photography tips: How to nail your exposures

Getting the exposure right is one of the main challenges in film photography. It can be particularly disheartening for beginners who shoot with a manual film camera. A light meter is especially useful for this. If your camera has one built-in, you’re already a step ahead, as these film photography tips will show.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy