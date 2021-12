Wolves boss Bruno Lage is not interested in attaching a ‘must-win’ tag to Wednesday’s trip to Brighton as his side navigate a tough run of fixtures. Wolves are coming off back-to-back games against Liverpool and Manchester City, and will face Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United over the festive period, so a trip south to face a Brighton side without a victory since September looks like a key opportunity to pick up what would be a first win in five.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO