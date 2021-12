An argument for expanding, not curtailing, the benefit. The COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the need to treat the most vulnerable patients at home. Home infusion pharmacies have been safely and effectively providing a wide range of intravenous (IV) medications to patients in their homes for more than 40 years. And, as in home nursing services, there has been a significant uptick in home infusion referrals for patients who are best served by avoiding facility-based care during and after the pandemic.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 23 HOURS AGO