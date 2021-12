The Arkansas Senate this morning approved the income tax cut primarily benefitting the rich and major corporations by a vote of 30-4 (the four were all Democrats). If fully phased in, it will reduce state revenue by a half-billion dollars a year (or $600 million according to an independent analysis. 70 percent of the money will go to the top 20 percent and abn average of $10,000 a year to each of the 15,000 Arkansans making more than $500,000 a year. People making less than minimum wage can qualify for a tax credit up to about 17 cents a day.

