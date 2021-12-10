ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of December 6th 2021

WUKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Yonder Mountain String Band (Into The Fire), Tim McNary (So Soon), AC/DC (Shot In The Dark), The National...

www.wuky.org

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Esther Phillips
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Shuggie Otis
Person
Billy Preston
Q 105.7

The Heartbreak Behind Todd Rundgren’s ‘Hello It’s Me’

Todd Rundgren is probably not alone in being spurred on by heartbreak to write his first-ever song. He may be standing among fewer artists via the fact that he recorded it twice, and perhaps fewer still via the fact that he later the chance to tell the person in question that it was about her – and didn’t.
MUSIC
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – December 6th, 1986

Today’s KDUZ Classic sends us back to December 6th, 1986, it’s only week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. The song, which also spent two week atop the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, brought together a pop/rock superstar lead singer who was just starting to seperate himself from his legendary group, and a leading voice in Contemporary Christian music, an artist who would be shunned by the fans of that genre for her personal life.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#Blues#Rock Roots Rewind#Ac Dc#National#Wichita Lineman#Lamar Williams Sharisse#The Winter Fund Drive#Jackson Sellers#The Black Pumas#O Jays
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

Fans Are Flipping Over a New '1883' Photo of Faith Hill

Yellowstone fans are living their best lives this December. Not only are they knee-deep in new episodes of the fourth season but they’re also patiently awaiting the premiere of 1883, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel. As a refresher, 1883 tells the story of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy