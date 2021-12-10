Mesquite Police Department Log Dec 7 – 8,2021
12/09/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/07/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211207050 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0