Greece: 11 held for attack on principal over virus checks

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece arrested 11 people Friday after a high school principal was handcuffed by alleged members of a self-styled vigilante group that opposes pandemic restrictions. The incident occurred near the city of Katerini, 430 kilometers (270 miles) north of Athens. The suspects allegedly...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Greece#Counterfeit#Street Gang#Thessaloniki#Education#Custodians
