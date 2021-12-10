Greece: 11 held for attack on principal over virus checks
By Costas Kantouris
Washington Post
4 days ago
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece arrested 11 people Friday after a high school principal was handcuffed by alleged members of a self-styled vigilante group that opposes pandemic restrictions. The incident occurred near the city of Katerini, 430 kilometers (270 miles) north of Athens. The suspects allegedly...
Greece is to make Covid vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over. Fines of €100 (£85) will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those who refuse, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. The money will go towards the Greek health system, which is struggling with a surge in...
ATHENS, Greece - Greek lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all residents aged over 60, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant. The draft law backed by the center-right government and a center-left opposition party — but rejected by...
ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece said on Tuesday it would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over in a move to quell a resurgent virus that is burdening a frail healthcare system. Authorities said those who failed to comply from Jan. 16 would face a recurring monthly fine of...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Residents in Greece over 60 years old will have to undergo mandatory vaccinations against coronavirus or face monthly 100-euro ($114) fines beginning next year, the prime minister announced Tuesday, declaring the country’s first general inoculation mandate. The Greek government decided upon the measure in response to...
▶ Watch Video: Biden: New Omicron COVID variant “cause for concern” not a “cause for panic”. Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday citizens over the age of 60 will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those older than 60 have until January 16 to receive at least the first dose, Mitsotakis said in a news conference.
BERLIN — German security officials said Friday that they have a foiled a planned Islamist attack, after arresting a man in the northern city of Hamburg over the summer who had been trying to buy weapons and make explosives. Hamburg’s top security official, Andy Grote, described the incident as...
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
Most Germans will be “vaccinated, cured or dead” from Covid-19 in a few months, the country’s health minister has warned, as Germany’s southern neighbour Austria put its population of 8.9 million back under a nationwide lockdown. As intensive care units near capacity and hospitals contend with a shortage of staff...
A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
The couple, a Portuguese woman and a Spanish man, were arrested on a flight departing for Spain. They had recently been in South Africa and were quarantining alongside people with the Omicron variant. It is not known if the couple had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID. Police...
Several windows at a mosque in the eastern German city of Leipzig were broken after dozens of people set off fireworks, set fire to garbage cans and threw bottles at cars, police said Tuesday. It wasn't clear whether the mosque was targeted deliberately.The windows were broken on Monday evening, police told news agency dpa. Before that, the group of about 80 people had marched nearby and thrown paint and stones at a police patrol car. Police estimated the total value of the damage caused during the incident at 30,000 euros (nearly $34,000). The mosque — run by the the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB — appeared to be the only building that was damaged, but police didn't say whether that was on purpose and there was no word on whether there was any political motive.There were no arrests, though officers took 12 people to a police station to register their identity. Police initially linked the damage to a march by what they believed was a left-wing group. They opened an investigation into suspected breach of the peace.
Insulate Britain protesters have made impassioned speeches seeking to justify forming human roadblocks on the road network, as it emerged future protests are planned for next year.Seven members of the climate action group appeared at the High Court having been accused of breaking court injunctions.The protesters, who have a combined age of 428 and include an elderly Anglican priest, admitted the allegations but said they were compelled to act to highlight Britain’s so-called “leaky homes”.They face possible jail sentences when Lord Justice Dingemans hands down his judgement on Wednesday.One of the defendants, the Rev Sue Parfitt from Bristol drew...
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
Warning: This article contains graphic images. The charred remains of 11 bodies have been found in rural Myanmar, with teenagers and a disabled man said to be among the victims. Video emerged on Tuesday showing the blackened, stiffened corpses stacked in a still-smoking pile, with Done Taw village locals saying...
A fiery bus crash on a Bulgarian highway killed 45 people, including 12 children, officials said. The bus was carrying North Macedonian tourists home on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The country's interim interior minister said bodies were "clustered inside and are burnt to ash." At least 45 people, including 12 children,...
MEXICO CITY — The gunmen arrived at city hall in the northern border state of Sonora with the police chief as their likely target. Instead, they killed an 18-year-old activist who was attending a rally to protest violence against women in Mexico, along with a security guard and one of the alleged assassins.
The Air India passenger jet from Mumbai prepared to land in Geneva on Jan. 24, 1966, but never made it. The Boeing 707 crashed near the summit of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, killing all 117 people aboard and scattering wreckage across the mountainside. There, a box marked “Made...
MEXICO CITY — A tractor-trailer carrying more than 100 migrants crashed in southern Mexico on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 54 people, according to Mexican authorities. The crash happened in the state of Chiapas, not far from Mexico’s border with Guatemala. Officials said the victims appeared to be mostly...
Katja Hoyer, an Anglo-German historian and journalist, is the author of “Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire 1871-1918.”. Just as prevention is better than cure, deterrence is better than war. As Russian President Vladimir Putin amasses troops along Russia’s border with Ukraine, the West will have to convince him that the risks of an attack outweigh its potential gains. This cannot be a task for the United States alone. European NATO partners, most notably Germany, will have to step up to the plate.
Comments / 0