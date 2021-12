Birch is dealing with a family illness and had to fly back to the United States from Romania, where the Tim Burton live-action series is being filmed, according to Deadline. "I hear Birch had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only 'Normie' on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "The role will not be recast, with producers looking to add a new character to the show’s first season, I hear. It is unclear whether that character will take over for Tamara and help close out her planned storyline with both of them co-existing on the show or whether the new character will replace Tamara and Birch’s scenes will be reshot."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO