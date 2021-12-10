Germany to pass extra budget for more climate funds on Monday – Finance Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday that will see 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of unused debt from this year’s federal budget channelled into a climate and transformation fund,...
BERLIN (AP) — The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany’s new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that...
Russia would face 'severe consequences' if it invaded Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned at the G7 summit yesterday. She expressed 'deep concern' about the build-up of Russian troops at the border, saying that the UK would seek to damage Russia's economy in the event of any incursion by Moscow.
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will hold off on sending up to 150 soldiers for now to help Poland protect its border with Belarus after the migrant situation stabilised, the Czech defence minister said on Monday. The number of attempted crossings into Poland by migrants travelling via...
WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany is committed to safeguarding Ukraine's role as a transit route for gas into Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border increased pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas...
VILNIUS/WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday promised Central European NATO members more military support as concern grows over a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine, Lithuania's presidential adviser said. Biden also reassured the allies that Washington would not reach any agreement with Russia...
European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included:
Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
Emmanuel Macron called for a tough new EU pact to prevent asylum seekers travelling across Europe on Monday following a meeting with Hungary’s anti-immigration leader Viktor Orban. Despite being an outspoken critic of Budapest’s Right-wing government, Mr Macron said during a visit to Hungary: "We have the will to...
European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain is considering all options on how to respond if Russia invades Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, highlighting that it has used economic sanctions in the past to send diplomatic messages to Moscow. "When the UK has wanted to send clear...
Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path -
Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO.
Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's incoming Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday vowed to champion solid public finances and a reduction of debt levels across the euro zone so that the European Central Bank (ECB) could fight inflation without hesitation if needed. Lindner's comments, posted on Twitter, came after data showed...
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's largest political party, We Continue The Change (PP), expects to forge a coalition government with three other parties soon and put an end to a political deadlock, PP leader Kiril Petkov said on Monday. The new centrist party won Bulgaria's third parliamentary election this year on...
OSLO (Reuters) – Capacity constraints in the Norwegian economy increasingly hamper business growth, pushing up private-sector wages, a quarterly central bank survey of companies showed on Tuesday. While the survey itself could provide ammunition for a hike in interest rates as soon as next week, as long planned by Norges...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations will meet virtually on Monday to discuss the recent spike in inflation, among other matters, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. The meeting, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, will be the last under Britain’s G7 presidency...
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe's biggest economy. The supplementary budget approved by...
Members of a new expert panel advising the German government on its response to the coronavirus pandemic are holding their first meeting Tuesday, amid signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infection rates.Germany s disease control agency reported 30,823 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 45,753 two weeks ago. More than 470 new deaths from COVID-19 were also recorded.Experts say it's too early to say how the new omicron variant will affect infection rates, but the country's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, expressed cautious optimism, tweeting Monday: “The situation is slowly...
