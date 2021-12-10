MnDOT's Mike Dougherty gets commuters ready for a day of snow

Photo by Shelley Paus (Creative Commons) Do you love cold weather, sled riding and snowball fights? Well, the outlook is really good for more of these activities this year. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook which extends from December 2021 through February 2022 says there is a 33-40% likelihood that there will be more precipitation this winter than normal. How much snow does Missouri normally get? According to the Missouri Climate Center, North of the Missouri River the winter snowfall averages approximately 18 to 24 inches and approximately 8 to 12 inches in the southernmost counties.
