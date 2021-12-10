MnDOT's Mike Dougherty gets commuters ready for a day of snow

I wish there was a less cliché way to say the “calm before the storm.” Maybe this is the COLD before the storm? Regardless, we will have a quiet and cool Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the teens and low 20s tonight. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 30s (cold, but seasonable). And then the storm arrives! There’s snow on the way tomorrow night into Thursday. I think we will only pick up 1 – 2″, however, that’s plenty to make the Thursday morning commute a big bummer.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO