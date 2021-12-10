ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

MnDOT's Mike Dougherty gets commuters ready for a day of snow

By Alex Dederer
KIMT
 4 days ago

Mike Dougherty of Minnesota Department of Transportation checked in with KIMT all morning...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning to “stick” through the  Grapevine. We are now beginning to get snow...
LEBEC, CA
Jim Woods

Pennsylvania, Get Ready For Some Snow

snow manPhoto by Miriam Zilles (Unsplash) How much snow can you expect over the winter? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Pennsylvania this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
foxla.com

Big Bear ready for snow and visitors

Wind rain and snow have swept through Big Bear Tuesday. Many people who heard the storm was coming traveled out to Big Bear ahead of time to catch some snow.
BIG BEAR, CA
Kyle Smith

Get Ready For More Snow Than Average This Winter In Missouri

Photo by Shelley Paus (Creative Commons) Do you love cold weather, sled riding and snowball fights? Well, the outlook is really good for more of these activities this year. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook which extends from December 2021 through February 2022 says there is a 33-40% likelihood that there will be more precipitation this winter than normal. How much snow does Missouri normally get? According to the Missouri Climate Center, North of the Missouri River the winter snowfall averages approximately 18 to 24 inches and approximately 8 to 12 inches in the southernmost counties.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Mild Tuesday as Storm Threat Increases for Wednesday

A cloudy above average day with temps around 40 degrees in the afternoon. Temps continue to RISE overnight as winds begin to pick up out of the south. Fog will be possible in the morning. especially for those still with snow on the ground. Otherwise the rest of Wednesday is likely cloudy and drizzly before it gets crazy.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Light snow on the way Wednesday evening for a slick Thursday morning commute – Kris

I wish there was a less cliché way to say the “calm before the storm.” Maybe this is the COLD before the storm? Regardless, we will have a quiet and cool Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the teens and low 20s tonight. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 30s (cold, but seasonable). And then the storm arrives! There’s snow on the way tomorrow night into Thursday. I think we will only pick up 1 – 2″, however, that’s plenty to make the Thursday morning commute a big bummer.
SPOKANE, WA
KIMT

Preparing for wild weather forecasted for Wednesday

Rochester, Minn. – Wednesday, Dec. 15 is not going to be your average midwestern day. KIMT Storm Team 3 is tracking wind gusts, chances for severe storms or even tornadoes, plus unseasonably high temperatures. The winds are going to be "another level up from where we normally see windy...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

HIGH WIND WARNING: Extreme wind gusts and severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday

A powerful storm system moving through the region will bring record setting warmth, extreme winds, and even the potential for severe thunderstorms. Of greatest concern are the powerful wind gusts accompanying this storm system. EXTREME WIND GUSTS: Widespread wind gusts of 60-75 mph are a high possibility, which could cause...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy