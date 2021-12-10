ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New car prices hit record $46,329 in November

By Gary Gastelu
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage transaction prices (ATP) for new cars hit an all-time high of $46,320 in November, marking the eighth consecutive record-setting month. According to Kelly Blue Book, the figure marks a 13.2% increase from...

www.foxbusiness.com

