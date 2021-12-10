New car prices hit record $46,329 in November

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in 39 years.
Consumer prices rose by 6.8% in November compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number represents the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982.
The latest change was seen in the energy index, which rose 3.5% in the month, including a 6.1% jump in gas prices from last month. Apparel prices rose 1.3% compared to October, and airline fares rose 4.7% after declining in recent months.
Footwear prices continued to increase, marking the eighth consecutive month of year over...
