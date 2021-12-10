ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This Week in the Bulls: Building a contender out of thin air

By Ricky O'Donnell
Blog a Bull
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in the Bulls was a column that ran on Blog-a-Bull dot com from the end of the Tom Thibodeau era to the start of the Fred Hoiberg era. Then the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler, lost the most games in the NBA over the next four years, and forced anyone...

www.blogabull.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Blog#Sbn Ricky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown some interest in making a move for a notable big man on the trade market. Los Angeles has somewhat disappointed on the floor this season. The Lakers are a modest 14-13 on the year, despite featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBA
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Trade Rumor: Cleveland possibly eyeing Caris LeVert for Collin Sexton

Cavs trade rumor suggest Caris LeVert for Collin Sexton. I’ll take “Things I didn’t expect to see on Monday” for $100, please. The Cavs are apparently making a run, or at the very least, are interested in the idea of adding Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers. It’s a trade possibility that could involve Collin Sexton, at least according to Sam Amico.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy