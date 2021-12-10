Caring for Your Collection

Sylvia, the second show in The Players 113th Season, opened on Friday, December 3 and continues with performances this weekend December 10, 11,and 12. Curtain time on Fridays and Saturdays is at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students with I.D. Tickets can be ordered by calling 401-273-0590 or by going to www.playersri.org <http://www.playersri.org>. The theater is located at 400 Benefit Street in Providence. Here Kate (Becky Minard) is skeptical about Sylvia, the stray dog (played by Morgan Salpietro), coming into their family as advocated by husband Greg (Tom DiMaggio). The Players is partnering with Providence Animal Rescue League (PARL) and the Rhode Island SPCA in hopes that dogs like Sylvia find loving forever. (Photo by Rance Price)
Comments / 0