Famous People Born Today- Chef Bobby Flay Is 57

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Branagh is 61 (“Thor,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “Hamlet”) Emmanuelle Chriqui is 46 (“Entourage,” “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan”) Susan Dey is 69 (“The Partridge Family,” “L.A. Law”) Patrick Flueger is 38...

Someone has a birthday, and Sunny Anderson is taking a social media pause from her food postings to celebrate and rib a fellow celeb chef. If you are a fan of "Beat Bobby Flay," and follow Anderson on Instagram, then you know Anderson is one of Bobby Flay's buddies. That being said, she isn't afraid to give him a hard time with some friendly banter. Whether she is teasing about knowing all of the addresses for Flay's homes or hyping one of the "Always Hungry" podcast host's many cookbooks, Anderson is definitely a Flay fan.
Bobby Flay is a cat lover. He has two cats, Stella and Nacho (via Instagram), and his cat Nacho was even inspired enough by Flay's culinary career to start his own line of cat food, Made by Nacho. But those are just his two current feline friends, and it turns out that Flay has loved cats since he was a kid. Flay's cat Nacho has his own Instagram account, and in honor of Flay's birthday shared some photos of the chef as a kid with his beloved childhood cats, and fans are eating it up.
Anyone who loves watching cooking competitions can't miss "Beat Bobby Flay," a show where two chefs face off and the winner gets to take on Bobby Flay in a cooking contest, per Food Network. The show even spawned a cookbook with the same name that came out in October. According to Penguin Random House, the book collects recipes seen in the show and showcases Flay's creations alongside items from competitors that ended up beating Flay.
Culinary personality Bobby Flay is hosting a cocktail party, albeit virtually, along with his Maine Coon Cat, Nacho Flay – and you are invited. The co-host of the "Always Hungry" podcast took to Instagram to formally invite all his followers to join him and his beloved furry friend sidekick to the event. As Flay wrote, "@nachoflay is so ready for December holidays so [we] decided to plan a virtual cocktail party ... December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on the @madebynacho Instagram Live!"
Last month, we learned that after some negotiations Bobby Flay will remain with the Food Network. However, he will not be starring in the channel's newest season of "Throwdown." He has passed that role onto Michael Symon and yesterday, he did so publicly. "You OGs may remember Throwdown... a competition...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
Tori Spelling & All 5 Kids Pose For Christmas Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”
