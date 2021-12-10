Famous People Born Today- Chef Bobby Flay Is 57

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO