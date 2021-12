The guy I remember from an album that boasted of being a 30-something “best 17-year old ever” making about $13,000 a year greets me showered and blue-blazered, sporting a white oxford and an equally bright smile. Kevin Whelan calls his Zoom profile picture his “LinkedIn look,” and it betrays an unexpected quirk of a Google search I conducted just prior to my conversation with the Aeon Station frontman: “Kevin Whelan Johnson and Johnson” pops up ahead of “Kevin Whelan Wrens.” Whelan’s official job title is Global Head of R&D Strategic Initiatives and Operations, and he manages about 400 employees. Since 2003, it’s been far more likely that Whelan could give someone a job than a new Wrens song. More disturbing is that the third entry is “Kevin Whelan Obituary.” “Work, rock and then death – that’s a good sequence,” Whelan jokes. But it segues into why he had to kill a Wrens album 18 years in the making so that Aeon Station could live: “I won’t be doing another record like this because I don’t have enough time.”

